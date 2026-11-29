STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Davis Warren threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nico Brown with 1:54 to play, and Stanford rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat SMU 35-34 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Micah Ford rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinal (7-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who overcame two interceptions from Warren and 459 yards of offense by the Mustangs.

SMU had one final chance after Stanford took the lead, but the Cardinal forced a turnover on downs when Kendrick Raphael was stopped for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1. Stanford took over and ran out the clock.

Kevin Jennings threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown for SMU (7-5, 5-4). Dramekco Green had 57 yards rushing and a touchdown while Yamir Knight caught 12 passes for 115 yards.

SMU led 28-14 entering the fourth quarter after Jennings hit Jalen Hale for a 13-yard touchdown late in the third.

Stanford answered with 12:59 remaining when Warren found Caden High for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-22. Just over a minute later, Jennings connected with Jalen Cooper for a 10-yard touchdown to put SMU ahead 34-22. The 2-point conversion failed.

Champ Hampton scored on a 4-yard run with 7:52 remaining to bring Stanford within five before Warren connected with Brown for the game winner.

Stanford opened the second half with a fumble by Ford in the red zone at the 8-yard line. The Cardinal held SMU to a 23-yard field goal by Brendan Baird, making it 20-14, before Warren threw an interception to Marcellus Barnes Jr. on the next play.

SMU had taken a 17-14 lead late in the first half on a keeper by Jennings. Stanford had a chance to tie before halftime, but Emmet Kenney missed a 21-yard field goal off the left upright.

The takeaway

SMU: The Mustangs have lost three straight games and allowed 506 total yards to Stanford.

Stanford: The Cardinal earned their first seven-win season since 2018. Stanford overcame two interceptions by Warren and 459 yards of offense from SMU to finish the regular season with a winning record.

Up next

Each team awaits bowl invitations.

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By HADDY BARGHOUTI

Associated Press