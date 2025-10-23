Mike Matheson scores in overtime to lift the Canadiens past the Flames, 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mike Matheson scored on a one-timer off Ivan Demidov’s crossing pass a minute into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Matheson beat goalie Dustin Wolf from the left side for the Canadiens’ second straight victory and sixth in seven games since an opening loss.

Rookie Jakub Dobes made 36 saves to improve to 4-0.

Zack Bolduc opened the scoring for Montreal on a power play with 2:51 left in the left in the first period. Adam Klapka tied it at 5:56 of the third.

The Flames are 1-6-1, with the victory coming in their opener.

Wolf stopped 26 shots.

Up next

Canadiens: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Flames: At Winnipeg on Friday night.

