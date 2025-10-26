Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
61.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

John Tavares scores 499th goal on OT breakaway to lift Maple Leafs past Sabres, 4-3

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Sabres Maple Leafs Hockey

Sabres Maple Leafs Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his 499th NHL goal on a breakaway at 1:28 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Toronto won a night after falling 5-3 in Buffalo to start the home-and-home series.

Tavares is a goal shy of becoming the 49th NHL player to reach 500. He also had an assist against the Sabres.

Nick Robertson, Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua also scored for Toronto, and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves.

Tage Thompson scored twice and Bowen Byram added a goal for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.

The Maple Leafs played without winger William Nylander. H was listed as a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury.

Up next

Sabres: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.