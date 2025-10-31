Zegras stays hot at home with two goals and an assist in Flyers’ 4-1 win over Predators

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored twice and added an assist to continue his home ice hot streak and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.

Zegras, who leads the Flyers with 12 points, has at least one point in each of the team’s seven home games this season, becoming just the third Flyer to do so in his first seven home games with the organization.

After a scoreless first period, Zegras snapped a wrist shot past Nashville goalie Juuse Saros 12:45 into the second period.

Zegras scored his fourth goal this season on the power play in the third period, one-timing a pass from Cam York past Saros.

Zegras also picked up an assist on Jamie Drysdale’s first goal of the season in the second period.

Dan Vladar made 32 saves for the Flyers. Vladar has not allowed more than two goals in any of his six starts for Philadelphia this season.

Travis Konecny added an empty-net goal for the Flyers, who won their third straight game and improved to 6-1-0 at Xfinity Mobile Arena this season.

Matthew Wood scored his first career goal for the Predators when his shot redirected off Philadelphia defenseman Nick Seeler past Vladar at 18:03 of the second period.

Saros made 14 saves in Nashville’s third straight loss.

Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier took a slap shot to the arm in the first period and immediately skated to the bench in pain. He did not return after the first intermission. The team provided no additional details on the injury.

Up next

Predators: Return home to host Calgary on Saturday.

Philadelphia: Continues a long stretch of home games when it hosts Toronto on Saturday.

