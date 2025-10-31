Svechnikov helps Hurricanes roll past Islanders 6-2 for 2nd win in 5 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Brandon Bussi had 26 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 6-2 on Thursday night.

Mike Reilly, Bradly Nadeau, Jordan Martinook and Jackson Blake also scored and Logan Stankoven also had a goal and an assist for Carolina. The Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid and got the second win in five games.

Matthew Schaefer and Simon Holmstron scored for the Islanders in their third straight loss (0-2-1) after winning four in a row. David Rittich had 27 saves.

The Islanders were without star center Mathew Barzal, announced by coach Patrick Roy earlier in the day as a healthy scratch as discipline for being late to the rink.

Nadeau got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard 2:33 into the game as he got the puck in the left circle and put it past Rittich for his first NHL goal. It was the 20-year-old’s third game of the season and sixth of his career.

Reilly doubled the lead less than three minutes later with a short-handed goal. He intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and fired a shot at Rittich from the left circle that the goalie turned aside. However, Reilly grabbed the rebound behind the goal line, went around the back of the net and put a wraparound in at 5:21.

Carolina made it 3-0 exactly five minutes later. Svechnikov’s point shot was deflected in front by Jordan Staal and trickled through Rittich’s pads. Martinook spun around in front of the goal and reached behind the goalie and tapped it in.

Schaefer pulled the Islanders within two with 6:40 left in the first with a power-play goal as his point shot went through traffic and past Bussi for the rookie’s third.

Blake pushed the lead to 4-1 at 1:51 of the third as he got a drop pass from Taylor Hall in the slot and fired it past Rittich.

Holmstrom pulled the Islanders back within two with 9:12 remaining, but Svechnikov restored the three-goal advantage 11 seconds later and Stankoven capped the scoring with 11 seconds remaining.

Up next

Islanders: At Washington on Friday to finish a four-game trip.

Hurricanes: At Boston on Saturday to open a two-game trip.

___

