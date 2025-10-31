Batherson and Stutzle score in shootout, Senators beat Flames 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.

Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson redeemed himself for an earlier mistake by tying the game 3-all with 2:49 remaining with a shot from the top of the faceoff circle.

The Flames benefited from Sanderson’s giveaway with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau playing a give-and-go before Kadri beat Linus Ullmark, who stopped 27 shots, at 8:16 of the third.

Artem Zub made it 2-2 at 2:36 of the third with a blast from just inside the blue line.

The Flames jumped to a 2-1 first-period lead thanks to a pair of power-play goals. Ottawa gave up two power-play goals on four Calgary chances.

Yegor Sharangovich opened the scoring at 5:51 beating Ullmark high glove side.

Ottawa tied the game less than two minutes later when Shane Pinto’s shot kicked out to Lars Eller at the side of the net for a short-handed goal.

With the Flames on the power play, Ullmark lost sight of the puck and Matt Coronato got his stick on the loose puck in the crease and pick up his third of the season to regain the lead with 4:07 left in the first.

Devin Cooley made 35 saves for the Flames.

Up next

Senators: Head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Flames: Travel to Nashville to face the Predators on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL