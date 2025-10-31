Marat Khusnutdinov scores in OT, Morgan Geekie has goal in 6th straight as Bruins beat Sabres 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Marat Khusnutdinov scored 2:07 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.

Alex Tuch’s goal with 5:35 left in regulation tied it, wiping out Buffalo’s two-goal deficit in the third period.

Morgan Geekie scored for the sixth straight game, David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Mark Kastelic also scored for Boston. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves as the Bruins won for the third time in four games.

Khusnutdinov scored on a wrister from the right circle, slipping the puck inside the right post.

Rasmus Dahlin and Josh Doan also scored for the Sabres, who dropped their third straight overtime game. Alex Lyon stopped 18 shots.

Boston center Elias Lindholm collided with Sabres center Jordan Greenway at center ice midway through the second, was helped off the ice to the Bruins’ locker room and didn’t return. He appeared to be favoring his left leg.

The Sabres sliced it to 2-1 when Dahlin one-timed a shot past Korpisalo for a power-play goal with 3:59 left in the second, but Kastelic poked in a rebound from the crease with 20.6 seconds left in the period.

Lyon stopped Tanner Jeannot’s shot, but the puck trickled behind him, where Kastelic reached for it.

Boston had opened a 2-0 lead when Pastrnak got a loose puck, went in on a 2-on-1 break and slipped a shot along the ice inside the far post with 4:53 left in the opening period.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm played after his fiancée, Amanda, gave birth to a baby girl earlier in the day.

The Bruins beat the Sabres 3-1 at home in the club’s first meeting on October 11 when they won their initial three games under first-year coach Marco Sturm.

