Cirelli scores in OT as Lightning beat Stars for fourth straight win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 2:36 into overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to their fourth straight win, 2-1 over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Brandon Hagel scored his first power-play goal in nearly 18 months for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the victory.

Adam Erne scored for Dallas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, though the Stars still have points in five straight. Jake Oettinger finished with 30 saves.

Dallas alternate captain Tyler Seguin, the second overall pick in the 2010 draft by Boston, played in his 1,000th career game to become the 406th player in NHL history to reach that milestone.

With the game tied at 1, Cirelli was able to skate in alone on Oettinger, pull the puck to his backhand and push it past the Dallas goaltender for his sixth goal of the season.

Hagel put the Lightning, who had just one win in their first seven games, in front at 15:02 of the second period on the power play.

Hagel tried to feed a pass across the crease to Dominic James, but the puck caromed off the stick of Miro Heiskanen and trickled across the line. The play was initially called no-goal on the ice, but video review showed the puck just crossed over the goal line for Hagel’s first power-play goal since March 9, 2024.

Hagel set an NHL record last season for the most goals in a season, 35, without scoring a power-play goal.

Erne tied it early in the third when he tipped in a shot from Alex Petrovic at 2:03. The goal was the first for Erne in the NHL since Dec. 21, 2023.

Dallas had 61 seconds of a 5-on-3 power-play chance in the third when Erik Cernak was called for high sticking at 10:14 with Dominic James already in the box. But the Stars only got one shot on goal during the two-man advantage.

Up Next

Stars: At the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Lightning: At the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

