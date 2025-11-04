Eberle’s late goal helps Kraken beat Blackhawks 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Monday night.

Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord finished with 29 saves.

Andre Burakovsky scored for Chicago and Arvid Soderblom stopped 21 shots.

Less than three minutes into the second period, Oleksiak snapped a wrist shot from the blue line, and it snuck through a cluster of players, including Soderblom. It was Oleksiak’s second goal of the season.

Following a tripping penalty by Blackhawks center Ryan Donato midway through the second period, Seattle scored its second goal of the game just 8 seconds into its first power play. Eberle saucered a backhand pass to Beniers in the slot, and the Kraken forward finished it off for his second goal of the season.

Chicago finally broke through against Daccord in the third period on a breakaway chance.

Burakovsky, who spent the last three seasons with the Kraken before an offseason trade to the Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno, was all alone in front of the Kraken net thanks to a textbook feed from former No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard.

Eberle pushed Seattle’s advantage back up to two goals late in the third period. Following a Chicago turnover in the neutral zone, the Kraken captain potted his team-leading fifth goal of the year with 3:55 remaining in regulation.

The Kraken improved to 4-0-2 at home this season while Chicago dropped to 2-3-2 on the road.

Defenseman Connor Murphy skated in his 500th career game with the Blackhawks.

With a 6-2-4 start to the season, the Kraken are off to their best start 12-game start as a franchise.

