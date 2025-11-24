Flames beat Canucks 5-2 to finish back-to-back set with 3rd straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 28 saves, defenseman Rasmus Andersson helped set up three goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Morgan Frost, Connor Zary, Kevin Bahl, Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman scored for the resurgent Flames in the second half of a back-to-back set. Coleman also had an assist, and Mikael Backlund had two.

On Saturday night at home, Calgary beat Dallas 3-2 in a shootout to escape the NHL cellar. At 8-13-3, Calgary has 19 points — three more than last-place Nashville, though the Flames have played three more games.

Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 16 shots. The Canucks have lost six of seven.

Hronek opened the scoring at 1:05 of the first period. Frost tied it on a tip at 7:33 and Zary put the Flames ahead at 8:08 of the period. Bahl and Sharangovich scored in the second period.

With Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau off for hooking Elias Pettersson in the third, Coleman scored short-handed and Hughes countered on the power play.

Up next

Flames: At Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Canucks: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.

