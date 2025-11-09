Skip to main content
Boeser, Lankinen lead the Canucks to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets

By AP News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser broke a tie on a partial breakaway with 5:45 left in the Vancouver Canucks’ 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Boeser took a long pass from Kiefer Sherwood, got behind the defense and beat Elvis Merzlikins with a shot over the glove.

Conor Garland, Drew O’Connor and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Canucks in the first game of a back-to-back. Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.

Kirill Marchenko had two goals and an assist for Columbus. Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and two assists, and Merzlikins made 21 saves.

Marchenko tied it at 3 midway through the third. It came 3:30 after Garland gave the Canucks the lead off a pretty play by defenseman Tyler Myers.

Blue Jackets: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Canucks: Host Colorado on Sunday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

