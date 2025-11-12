Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
60.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hintz caps Stars’ comeback with overtime goal in 3-2 win over Senators

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Stars Senators Hockey

Stars Senators Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dallas scored three straight goals and Roope Hintz scored at 3:04 of overtime to lift the Stars over the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Linus Ullmark made a couple big saves but Hintz capped off the come-from-behind victory.

Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who outshot the Senators 16-6 in the third.

Trailing 2-1, the Stars came out pressing in the third and were rewarded on the power play when Robertson beat Ullmark glove side. Ullmark finished with 30 saves.

The Senators played the final 40 minutes without Thomas Chabot, who suffered an upper-body injury late in the first.

Ottawa generated a number of good chances but couldn’t get anything past Jake Oettinger, who stopped 27 shots, after the first period.

Drake Batherson opened the scoring 49 seconds into the game taking a pass from Jake Sanderson and wiring a wrister from the faceoff circle.

Ottawa made it 2-0 midway through the first when Nick Jensen cut across the front and beat Oettinger up high.

The Senators had won eight consecutive home games against the Dallas Stars, dating back to Feb. 9, 2017.

Up next

Stars: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Senators: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.