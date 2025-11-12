Hintz caps Stars’ comeback with overtime goal in 3-2 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dallas scored three straight goals and Roope Hintz scored at 3:04 of overtime to lift the Stars over the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Linus Ullmark made a couple big saves but Hintz capped off the come-from-behind victory.

Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who outshot the Senators 16-6 in the third.

Trailing 2-1, the Stars came out pressing in the third and were rewarded on the power play when Robertson beat Ullmark glove side. Ullmark finished with 30 saves.

The Senators played the final 40 minutes without Thomas Chabot, who suffered an upper-body injury late in the first.

Ottawa generated a number of good chances but couldn’t get anything past Jake Oettinger, who stopped 27 shots, after the first period.

Drake Batherson opened the scoring 49 seconds into the game taking a pass from Jake Sanderson and wiring a wrister from the faceoff circle.

Ottawa made it 2-0 midway through the first when Nick Jensen cut across the front and beat Oettinger up high.

The Senators had won eight consecutive home games against the Dallas Stars, dating back to Feb. 9, 2017.

