Kaprizov scores on late OT power play to left Wild past Golden Knights, 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored on a one-timer from the right side on a power play at 4:50 of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

With Shea Theodore off for hooking Matt Boldy near center ice on a call that angered Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy, Kaprizov took a feed from Mats Zuccarello and beat Carl Lindbom between the pads for his 11th goal of the season.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Yakov Trenin also scored and Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves to help Minnesota win for the fourth time in five games. On Saturday night, backup goalie Jesper Wallstedt had his second straight 2-0 victory in a home win over Anaheim.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Reilly Smith had power-play goals for Vegas, with Smith tying it at 2 at 6:35 of the third with a wrist shot from top of left circle. Lindbom stopped 24 shots.

The Golden Knights ended a four-game losing streak Saturday night with a 4-1 victory in St. Louis.

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring at 4:49 of the first period, beating the out-of-position Lindbom with a quick shot from the left side.

Dorofeyev tied it with his power-play goal with 4:46 left in the first. He beat Gustavsson off a rebound for his 11th goal.

Trenin gave the Wild the lead at 9:05 of the second with his first goal of the season. His centering hack from the side of net got past Lindbom.

Up next

Golden Knights: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Wild: Host Carolina on Wednesday night.

