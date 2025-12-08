Blues captain Brayden Schenn has 2 goals and an assist in 4-3 over the Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist and the Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game trip with their second victory in two nights.

On Saturday in Ottawa, the Blues beat the Senators 2-1. The Canadiens also played Saturday night, winning 2-1 in a shootout at Toronto.

Dylan Holloway scored and assisted on both of Schenn’s goals. Pavel Buchnevich also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

Cole Caufield scored his 16th goal of the season for Montreal to extend his points steak to 11 games. Defensemen Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson also scored, and Jakub Dobes stopped 14 shots.

Dobes was pressed into action after playing Saturday. Sam Montembeault, the expected starter Sunday, was ruled out two hours before the game because of an illness. Kaapo Kahkonen was called up from Laval of the American Hockey League to back up Dobes.

Schenn opened the scoring on a power play after a deflection from Cam Fowler’s point shot landed on his stick at 8:57 in the first.

Hutson tied it with a highlight-reel deke to the backhand with 7:40 left in the first, and Caufield put the Canadiens ahead with 57 seconds remaining in the period.

The Blues scored twice 1:05 into the second — and 39 seconds apart — to take the lead. Holloway finished off a rush, then Robert Thomas set up a wide-open Buchnevich.

In the third, Schenn, off a feed from Holloway on a 2-on-1, made it 4-2 with 9:36 left. Dobson scored with the extra attacker with 3:45 to go.

Up next

Blues: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

