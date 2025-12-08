Leo Carlsson, rookie Beckett Sennecke lead first-place Ducks’ 7-1 rout of road-weary Blackhawks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Leo Carlsson scored two goals and rookie Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist in the Anaheim Ducks’ 7-1 victory over the road-weary Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Jacob Trouba, Mason McTavish, Alex Killorn and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who have won three of four. Anaheim took charge with a four-goal second period that featured a franchise-record 27 shots on Chicago’s net, capped by Carlsson’s 15th goal on a fluttering deflection for a 5-0 lead.

Ville Husso made 19 saves for the Ducks, who beat Chicago for the first time in three tries this season. Ryan Strome, Cutter Gauthier and Chris Kreider had two assists apiece.

Arvid Söderblom stopped 46 shots — 39 in the first two periods — in a standout effort for the struggling Blackhawks, who will be eager to get out of Southern California after losing 6-0 at Los Angeles on Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago, which has lost eight of 10 after a 10-5-4 start to the season.

Connor Bedard had an assist for his 40th point in 29 games. Carlsson, drafted one pick after Bedard in 2023, has 38 points in 29 games.

Trouba opened the scoring in the first period with an undefended slap shot after an egregious Blackhawks turnover. The veteran defenseman has five goals in his last 23 games — which is more than he scored in his previous 165 games over parts of four seasons with the Rangers and Ducks.

Sennecke set up McTavish’s power-play goal to open the second period before scoring his eighth goal on a beautiful dangle. The 19-year-old forward — who wasn’t a sure thing to make the Ducks’ roster in October — has played his way into the Calder Trophy race with nine goals and 15 assists in his first 29 games.

Anaheim’s 27 shots in the second surpassed the club record set Jan. 1, 1994.

Chicago avoided a second straight shutout with Bertuzzi’s goal on a power play moments later. Bertuzzi has scored 12 of his 15 goals on the road.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Ducks: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday to open a five-game trip.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer