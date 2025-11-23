Flyers set franchise record with 3 goals in 26 seconds and beat Devils 6-3 on Bernie Parent Tribute

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers set a franchise record by scoring three goals in just 26 seconds in the first period on Saturday night against New Jersey, getting two from Tyson Foerster in 17 seconds and one from Matvei Michkov on their way to a 6-3 win over the Devils.

The Flyers scored three goals in the fourth-fastest time in NHL history. Boston needed 20 seconds when it scored three against Vancouver in 1971. Washington (1990) and Chicago (1952) scored three goals in 21 seconds, and the Montreal Maroons needed 24 seconds to score three against the Rangers in 1932.

The Flyers scored three goals in 35 seconds on a March 1, 1979, game against Boston. Behn Wilson, Blake Dunlop and Al Hill scored for the Flyers in a game that ended in a 4-4 tie.

The Flyers and Devils were tied at 1 in the first when the scoring barrage started.

Michkov scored his fifth goal of the season in his 100th career game at the 12:06 mark. Foerster beat Jake Allen on two consecutive shots at 12:15 and 12:32 for his sixth and seventh goals of the season.

All three goals were at even strength.

Foerster’s two goals in 17 seconds were the fastest by a Flyer since Jeff Carter netted two in 13 seconds against Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2008.

The Flyers took a 4-1 lead on a night they honored Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent, who died two months ago at age 80.

Bobby Brink made it 5-1 in the second period, and Trevor Zegras scored on a breakaway in the third for a 6-3 lead.

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Simon Nemec scored for the Devils.

Allen stopped 23 shots. He had allowed only four goals total in his last three starts and entered with a .920 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average.

Dan Vladar had 32 saves for the Flyers, who still allowed the first goal for the seventh straight game.

