Marner, Stone lead Golden Knights to 4-2 win over Blues

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist in his 700th career game, Mark Stone tied the Golden Knights’ record with a goal in his seventh straight game, and Vegas defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore, who had been out since Dec. 13 because of an upper-body injury, also scored goals for the Golden Knights. Akira Schmid stopped 17 shots.

Robert Thomas had a goal and assist for the Blues, and Jake Neighbours scored the other goal on a power play. Jordan Binnington finished with 21 saves as St. Louis lost its third straight.

Stone kept his scoring streak alive with an empty-net goal with 2:24 left to tie the club record set by Max Pacioretty in 2021.

Blues defenseman Philip Broberg, who earlier in the day signed to a six-year, $48 million contract extension, suffered an upper-body injury just 1:35 into the game and did not return. He was hurt after Stone’s check near the boards.

All three Golden Knights victories during this current streak occurred after the opponent took the early lead. Winnipeg and Columbus each took 2-0 leads and St. Louis was up 1-0. The Golden Knights improved to 9-8-7 in when their opponent scores first.

After Thomas gave the Blues their early lead 53 seconds into the first period, Vegas tied it at 7:34 when Marner put in his own rebound. Goals by Eichel and Theodore in the second period put the Golden Knights ahead 3-1.

This is Marner’s first season with the Golden Knights after he was acquired in a sign-and-trade with Toronto on July 1. Teammate Keegan Kolesar, who has been with the Golden Knights all seven of his seasons, appeared in his 400th game.

Up next

Blues: Host Carolina on Tuesday.

Golden Knights: At San Jose on Sunday.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer