Kempe scores lone shootout goal to lift Kings past Oilers, 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first-round of the playoffs.

Edmonton has eliminated Los Angeles in the opening round of the playoff the last four seasons.

Connor McDavid scored his 30th goal of the season to tie it at 3 for Edmonton on a power play with 9:20 to go. He extended his points streak to a career-high 18 games.

Corey Perry, Andre Lee and Alex Laferriere scored in regulation, and Anton Forsberg made 21 saves to help Los Angeles rebound from a 5-1 loss in Winnipeg on Friday night. The 40-year-old Perry spent the previous two seasons with Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton, and Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots. McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins failed on their shootout attempts for the Oilers.

Up next

Kings: Host Dallas on Monday night.

Oilers: At Chicago on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl