Johnston’s power-play goal pushes Stars past Mammoth 4-3

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 28 seconds into a two-minute, five-on-three power play late in the second period to lift the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth on Friday night.

Roope Hintz matched a career high by scoring in his fourth straight game, and Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson scored 1:02 apart midway through the second period for the Stars, who have won three straight and are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his 11th win, tied for second place in the NHL.

Logan Cooley, Kevin Rooney and Jack McBain scored for the Mammoth, who began a season-long six-game road trip. Vitek Vanecek stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced.

Johnston scored his NHL-best 10th power-play goal after Kevin Stenlund and Ian Cole were both called for tripping during a delayed penalty.

The Mammoth took a 2-0 lead with Cooley scoring 57 seconds into the game and Rooney, called up from Tucson of the AHL on Thursday, adding his first this season midway through the first period.

Hintz pulled Dallas within 2-1 late in the opening period and only 19 seconds into a double-minor penalty on Sean Durzi for high-sticking Jamie Benn, one of the few NHL players who doesn’t wear a visor.

Miro Heiskanen, playing his 500th NHL game, and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists for Dallas.

John Marino had two assists for Utah.

Rooney filled in for Barrett Hayton, who missed his first game since early October, with an Illness.

Cooley has scored the Mammoth’s three fastest goals this season, the other two at 0:56 and 2:21.

Mammoth captain Clayton Keller played in the wake of his father’s unexpected death the night before.

