Theodore has goal and assist, Schmid gets shutout as Golden Knights beat Devils 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Akira Schmid got a shutout against his former team, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Friday night.

Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev also scored and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas, which has won three straight after a four-game skid (0-2-2). Schmid, who spent three seasons with New Jersey before being traded to Vegas on June 29, 2024, finished with 24 saves to get his third career shutout — second this season.

Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves for the Devils, who were shut out for the second straight game and finished a winless four-game homestand (0-4-0). New Jersey lost 3-0 to Dallas on Wednesday night.

The Devils shuffled all four lines and got off to a slow start as they were outshot 13-5 in the first period.

Theodore got the Golden Knights on the scoreboard with 13 seconds left in the opening period, scoring from the right circle after a pass from Eichel.

New Jersey then outshot Vegas 11-7 in a scoreless second period.

There were no penalties until Vegas’ Brandon Saad was sent off for tripping at 2:16 of the third period. The Devils had only one shot on goal during the advantage.

New Jersey got another power play nearly 10 minutes later when Noah Hanifin was called for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass, but the Devils were held without a shot on goal.

The Golden Knights got their first power play 5 seconds after their penalty expired as New Jersey’s Nico Hischier was whistled for hooking. Hertl took advantage as he tipped Mitch Marner’s one-timer past Markstrom with 4:26 remaining for his team-leading 12th of the season.

With Hischier in the penalty box again, Barbashev scored on the rebound of Eichel’s shot from center point that hit the left post with 1:24 left.

