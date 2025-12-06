Rantanen has goal and 2 assists as Stars beat Sharks 4-1 to extend point streak to nine games

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars scored three times in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Friday night.

Jason Robertson, Sam Steel and Miro Heiskanen also scored and Wyatt Johnston had two assists for Dallas, which won its second straight and extended its point streak to nine games (7-0-2). Jake Oettinger finished with 16 saves.

Colin Graf scored for San Jose, which lost its second straight. Yaroslav Askarov had 20 saves.

Steel put the Stars ahead 2-1 with 9:04 remaining as he pushed in the rebound of his own shot. Askarov made the stop on his initial attempt from the right circle, but the puck was loose on the left side. As the goalie tried to gather it, Steel rushed in and knocked it through Askarov’s pads.

Rantanen pushed it to 3-1 as he beat Askarov over his glove hand from the right circle with 3:21 to go for his 13th goal of the season.

Macklin Celebrini appeared to pull the Sharks back within one with 2:44 remaining, but the goal was overturned on review after a challenge for offside.

Heiskanen sealed it with a long empty-netter 25 seconds later.

Robertson gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first as he knocked in a rebound into an open net from the left side. Askarov made the stop on Wyatt Johnston’s one-timer from the slot, but the puck went up and off the crossbar and dropped on the ice on the left side, where Robertson gathered it and backhanded it in for his 18th.

Graf tied it 1-1 as he scored 8:23 into the second on a rebound after Nick Leddy’s shot was blocked in front. It came on the Sharks’ fifth shot on goal of the game.

