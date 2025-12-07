Skip to main content
Raty has 2 goals and an assist as Canucks beat Wild 4-2

By AP News
By AP News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Aatu Raty had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday night to snap a four-game skid.

Tom Willander and defenseman Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, and Nikita Tolopilo stopped 27 shots.

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 16 shots while losing in regulation for the first time in 11 starts (8-1-2) this season.

Wallstedt allowed the four goals after giving up only five in his last six games — with four shutouts in that span.

Boldy scored on the first shot of the game at 3:11, but Vancouver took control with three goals in a span of 5:43 in the second period.

Willander’s goal at 9:29 was his first in the NHL, while Pettersson’s at 11:46 was his first of the season and second of his career. Raty made it 3-1 with 4:48 remaining in the middle period.

Raty then pushed the led to three goals at 5:09 of the third and Zuccarello beat Tolopilo on a power play with 2:38 remaining.

Before what would have been his 500th career game, Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson left the pregame warmup and was scratched from the lineup with an upper-body injury

Up next

Wild: At Seattle on Monday to finish a four-game trip.

Canucks: Host Detroit on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Money

