Alexandre Texier has hat trick in the Canadiens’ 6-2 victory over the Panthers

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexandre Texier had a hat trick for his second straight three-point game and the Montreal Canadiens beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 6-2 on Thursday night.

Texier had a goal and two assists Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over Calgary.

Noah Dobson, Oliver Kapanen and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored to help Montreal win its third straight overall and seventh in a row against the Panthers.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves in his first start in Montreal since Dec. 2. He has won all three of his starts since being recalled from his conditioning assignment with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Dec. 27.

Sam Bennett scored twice for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 shots. The Panthers have have dropped the first two games of on a six-game trip.

The Panthers were without scoring leader Brad Marchand. He’s is day-to-day after leaving a 4-1 loss at Toronto on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury.

