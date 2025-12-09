Gibson gets 1st shutout in almost 3 years as Red Wings blank Canucks 4-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — John Gibson made 39 saves for his first NHL shutout in nearly three years, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Monday night.

James van Riemsdyk, Andrew Copp, Nate Danielson and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings (16-11-3), who moved from just outside the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit has earned at least one point in five consecutive games and is 3-0-1 since an 0-3-1 slide.

The 32-year-old Gibson improved to 7-7-1 in his first season with the Red Wings after 12 with Anaheim. It was his 25th career shutout and first since a 2-0 win for the Ducks over Dallas on Jan. 4, 2023. He is 13-5-2 against Vancouver with four shutouts.

Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen was removed after making 10 saves on 13 shots over two periods. Nikita Tolopilo stopped all six shots he faced in the third.

Vancouver (11-16-3) went 0 for 3 with the man advantage and has gone six games without a power-play goal. Detroit was 0 for 2.

In a fast-moving first period, the Canucks outshot the Red Wings 11-6. But the visitors opened the scoring when van Riemsdyk tapped a loose puck at the net front past Lankinen for his fourth goal in four games.

Late in the second, Copp and Danielson scored 37 seconds apart. Copp’s third of the season was a backdoor tap-in off a pass from defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Danielson’s second career goal was a net-front tip off Sandin-Pellikka’s point shot.

Sandin-Pellikka’s two primary assists gave him his first multipoint night in 30 NHL games.

Larkin added an empty-net goal in the third.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was held without a point for the sixth straight game, tying the longest drought of his career in April 2023.

Vancouver center Elias Pettersson missed his second game in a row with an upper-body injury.

Detroit has won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 16 and 18.

Up next

Red Wings: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night in the fourth of a six-game trip.

Canucks: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night to finish a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL