Moritz Seider has a goal and an assist, Red Wings beat Capitals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moritz Seider had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday.

John Leonard and James van Riemsdyk — siblings of sidelined Capitals players Ryan Leonard and Trevor van Riemsdyk — also scored for the Red Wings. So did Elmer Soderblom and Dylan Larkin.

Detroit has won three of its last four games and remains atop a very competitive Atlantic Division.

Aliaksei Protas and Martin Fehervary scored for the Capitals, who have dropped four of their last five contests.

The Red Wings dominated early and often, outshooting the Capitals 17-6 in the opening frame. Leonard opened the scoring just 1:05 minutes into the contest, crashing the net and sneaking a rebound past Logan Thompson.

Detroit then took control in the second, scoring three goals in 10:05 to make it a 4-0 game.

Just over a minute into the middle frame, van Riemsdyk corralled Seider’s rebound off the boards and fired it past Thompson. Then, Soderblom scored after being taken down in front before Seider called his own number on a 2-on-0 for his fifth goal of the season.

Protas responded seconds after Seider’s goal, streaking up the ice and beating John Gibson glove side to cut things to 4-1.

In the third, the Capitals showed more life, and Fehervary scored from long range to pull it to 4-2 early on. Jakob Chychrun struck shortly after to bring Washington within one, but it was waved off for goaltender interference, and ultimately, D.C.’s rally fell short as Larkin iced the game with an empty-netter.

Gibson made 24 saves for his seventh straight win in net, moving him to 11-7-1 on the season.

Thompson stopped 36 of 40 shots in the loss to drop to 14-8-3.

