Neighbours and Thomas score twice to lead the Blues over the Panthers 6-2

SUNRISE, Fla (AP) — The St. Louis Blues got a pair of goals from Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas in a 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Jonatan Berggren and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues, and Joel Hofer made 27 saves. Pavel Buchnevich and Berggren added two assists.

A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, who had won four straight. Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots.

The Blues led 2-0 early in the second period before Greer and Reinhart scored for the tie.

The Blues took a 3-2 lead into the third when Faulk sent a shot past Tarasov with 0.8 seconds remaining in the period.

Neighbours opened the scoring midway through the firat and restored their two-goal lead on his second goal with 5:58 remaining.

Thomas scored with 7:07 left and added an empty-net goal with 3:32 remaining.

Jonatan Berggren gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead 1:55 into the second period when his shot crossed the goal line in Tarasov’s glove.

Florida was still without Matthew Tkachuk, the St. Louis native who has been skating in recent weeks but has yet to make his season debut following offseason surgery to repair an adductor muscle and sports hernia.

The Panthers are hoping he will be able to return in time for the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park — home of baseball’s Miami Marlins — against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2.

Up next

Blues: Visit Tampa Bay on Monday.

Panthers: Visit Carolina on Tuesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

