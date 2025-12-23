Grebenkin, Grundstrom lead Flyers to 5-2 win over Canucks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikita Grebenkin had a goal and an assist, Carl Grundstrom also scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Monday night.

Grebenkin and Grundstrom were part of a new look fourth line for Philadelphia, which has struggled to get much production from the unit for most of the season. Rodrigo Abols had two assists, giving the line five points.

Christian Dvorak, Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov all scored in the third period to help the Flyers snap a two-game skid and give coach Rick Tocchet a win in his first game against his former team. Tocchet coached the Canucks for 2 1./2 seasons before leaving and taking the job in Philadelphia in May.

Dan Vladar made 22 saves for the for his 13th win of the season.

Max Sasson and Drew O’Connor scored late goals for Vancouver and Thatcher Demko made 34 saves. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Canucks and it was their first defeat since trading defenseman Quinn Hughes to Minnesota.

Grebenkin broke a scoreless tie by tipping a shot by Emil Andrae past Demko with 6:47 remaining in the second period.

Grundstrom scored for the fourth time in eight games since being recalled from Lehigh Valley in the AHL by knocking in the rebound of his own shot at 5:58 of the third period. Dvorak made it 3-0 at 7:49.

Sasson ended Vladar’s shutout bid with 6:55 remaining, before Tippett restored the Flyers’ three-goal lead 2 1/2 minutes later. Michkov’s empty-netter with 1:11 to go ended his 10-game goal-scoring drought and made it 5-1.

Up next

Canucks: Host San Jose on Saturday.

Philadelphia: At Chicago on Tuesday.

