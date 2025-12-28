Alex Laferriere nets hat trick as Kings end scoring funk in 6-1 win over Ducks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Laferriere scored three times and the Los Angeles Kings finally found their offense in a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored, and Anze Kopitar added three assists as the Kings tied their season high for goals. Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Mason McTavish had a power-play goal and Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped four of five.

The Kings had been held to two goals or fewer in their previous seven games, but they broke out of their scoring funk by finding the back of the net three times in the opening 10:21.

Doughty began the flurry by finishing Byfield’s pass off the rush at 3:03, and Moore made it 2-0 just 53 seconds later when Brian Dumoulin’s centering pass took a deflection before going in off the forward’s skate.

Laferriere got his eighth of the season on a one-timer in the slot set up by Adrian Kempe from the trapezoid. Laferriere scored again on a breakaway early in the third period and completed his first career hat trick on a long one-timer through traffic with 6:45 remaining. It was also the first hat trick for Los Angeles this season.

Even the Kings’ struggling power play got in on the fun when Byfield made it 4-0 with 57.8 seconds left in the first by redirecting Brandt Clarke’s long shot through traffic. It was just the Kings’ seventh goal with the man advantage in 62 opportunities over 20-plus games.

McTavish broke up the shutout midway through the second, but the Ducks have given up 24 goals in their past five games.

Up next

Ducks: Host the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Kings: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

___

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press