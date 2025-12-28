Blake Coleman scores late as Flames edge Oilers 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman scored his 11th goal of the season with 7:29 to play and the Calgary Flames edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Yegor Sharangovich and Ryan Lomberg also scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf made 29 saves in his 100th NHL game.

Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton. McDavid’s goal extended his scoring streak to 12 games (13 goals, 19 assists), which has carried him into top spot in league scoring. Connor Ingram also had 29 saves in suffering his first loss.

With the Flames up 2-1, Coleman’s goal came on a give-and-go with Mikael Backlund.

McDavid got the Oilers back to within a goal at 15:23. In a furious finish, Bouchard rattled a shot off the post in the final minute with the goalie pulled.

Edmonton’s league-best power play entered the game 10 for 20 in its previous five games and converted its first man advantage of the game with Leon Draisaitl extending his point streak to six games (three goals, 10 assists) by setting up Bouchard. However, with a chance to tie the game in the second, Calgary killed off consecutive minors to preserve its 2-1 lead.

Tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, McDavid had a great chance to put Edmonton into the lead, but on a two-on-one with Vasily Podkolzin, his shot hit the crossbar. Two minutes after that, Lomberg gave the Flames the lead, pouncing on Alec Regula’s turnover in his own end and quickly whipping a shot into the top corner.

The Oilers fell to 3-13-3 in games in which they give up the first goal.

Up next

Oilers: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

Flames: Host the Boston Bruins on Monday night

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/nhl