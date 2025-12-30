Jackson Blake’s overtime goal lifts Hurricanes past Rangers 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Blake’s power-play goal on a deflection 4:47 into overtime lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and Jordan Martinook provided the tying goal in regulation for the Hurricanes, who’ve won two straight following a three-game skid. Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists. Rookie goalie Brandon Bussi stopped 17 shots to improve to 13-1-1.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Jonny Brodzinski scored for the Rangers, who’ve dropped back-to-back games. Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves.

The Rangers were trying to kill off the final 1:59 of overtime following a tripping penalty on Matthew Robertson. New York had won its previous three games that extended beyond regulation, but Blake deposited his fourth goal in a six-game stretch.

Bussi was in the nets unexpectedly because earlier in the day would-be starter Pyotr Kochetkov, who shut out the Rangers last month, was placed on injured reserve. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said before the game that Kochetkov has opted for what’s likely to be season-ending surgery for a lower-body injury.

The teams each scored on power plays in the first period, with Gavrikov converting 1:39 into the game. Aho’s tally came late in the period with the Hurricanes on a 5-on-3 advantage.

Brodzinski put the Rangers on top in the second period. Martinook has goals in consecutive games after his tying marker with 10:49 to go in the third period.

The Rangers had only five shots on goal in each of the first and third periods.

It’s the first time in three meetings this season that the home team won.

