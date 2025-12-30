Wild beat Golden Knights 5-2 to improve to 9-1-1 since Dec. 8

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Johansson had a goal and three assists and the surging Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night.

The Wild are 9-1-1 since Dec. 8. They are third in the Central Division with 54 points.

Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon, Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild. They have scored first in 25 games this season.

Boldy has 18 points (10 goals, 8 assists) in his last 12 games, while Eriksson Ek has 13 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in his last 11.

Filip Gustavsson improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts, stopping 14 shots.

Minnesota outshot Vegas, 27-16.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

Vegas goalie Carter Hart allowed five goals on 12 shots before he was pulled as Minnesota opened a 5-0 lead by the 6:56 mark of the second period. Akira Schmid came in for Hart and stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored for Vegas.

Vegas lost center Tomas Hertl just 2:13 into the game when he was ejected for a game misconduct after being called for a major boarding penalty.

The Knights have lost five of six, including two of three during their four-game homestand. The Golden Knights have been outscored 25-21 during their 1-3-2 slide.

