Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Patrick Kane scores twice to reach 500 goals in Red Wings’ 5-1 win over Canucks

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Canucks Red Wings Hockey

Canucks Red Wings Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane became the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, scoring his second goal of the game into an empty net with 3:53 left to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Kane is the fifth U.S.-born player to reach the milestone, following Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). Brett Hull, a dual citizen who was born in Canada and played internationally for the United States, had 741 goals.

Kane opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 29 seconds left in the first period. He snapped a shot to the short side over goalie Kevin Lankinen’s leg pad.

Kane has 1,369 points, five behind Modano for the U.S.-born mark. Left off the U.S. Olympic team, Kane has eight goals in 30 games this season. He has missed 15 games because of injuries.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit, and John Gibson made 24 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver, and Lankinen stopped 20 shots in the second game of six-game trip. The Canucks have lost five straight and seven of eight.

Sandin-Pellikka made it 2-0 at 5:09 of the second, and DeBrusk countered for Vancouver on a power play at 7:03 of the period.

Compher scored from close-range with 9:50 to go in the second off a nifty feed from James van Riemsdyk.

Raymond scored Detroit’s second empty-netter.

Up next

Canucks: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Red Wings: At Montreal on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.