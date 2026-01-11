Kucherov scores on 1st 2 shots, Lightning beat Flyers 7-2 for 9th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored on each of his first two shots and assisted on Gage Goncalves’ two goals to help the Tampa Bay Lightning win their ninth straight game, 7-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

The teams will meet against Monday night in Philadelphia.

Kucherov extended his points streak to nine games on his first shift, one-timing Brayden Point’s pass past goalie Sam Ersson at 1:49. The Russian star beat Ersson again on his second shot, a wrister from the left circle at 6:05.

Kucherov had his third four-point game of the month and the season. He has multiple points in all nine games during the points streak to run his season total to 23. In his last 21 games, Kucherov has 13 goals and 33 assists.

Nick Paul, Brandon Hagel and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for his seventh consecutive victory.

Philadelphia’s Garnet Hathaway snapped a 44-game drought without a goal when he tipped Noah Juulsen’s shot past Vasilevskiy in the first period. It was his first goal since April.

Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers. Ersson made 16 saves.

