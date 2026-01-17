O’Reilly nets hat trick as Predators hand Avalanche 1st home loss in regulation, 7-3

DENVER (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and added an assist as the Nashville Predators beat Colorado 7-3 on Friday night, handing the Avalanche their first home loss in regulation this season.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 39 saves.

It was O’Reilly’s first hat trick since Jan. 4, 2025, versus Calgary, and second against his former team. O’Reilly spent his first six seasons with the Avalanche before being traded to Buffalo before the 2015-16 campaign.

Brock Nelson had two goals, Martin Necas also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 shots in his return to the lineup for Colorado. Blackwood had not played since Dec. 31 due to a lower-body injury.

He couldn’t prevent the Avalanche (33-5-8) from losing a second consecutive game at home, where they are 19-1-3.

O’Reilly scored his first goal 30 seconds into the game and got his second when he sent the puck from the goal line to the front of the net, where it deflected in off the stick of Colorado defenseman Sam Girard at 7:32.

Nelson answered those goals with two of his own, one when he cleaned up a rebound 54 seconds after O’Reilly’s first and later in the first period when he deflected Josh Manson’s shot.

Nelson has 14 goals in his last 16 games and 24 this season.

Saros made 15 saves in the second period, allowing his Nashville teammates to take the lead. O’Reilly made it 3-2 at 13:01 with his 16th of the season, and Michael Bunting gave the Predators a two-goal lead at 18:04.

Necas made it a one-goal game 1:09 into the third but Forsberg scored a power-play goal at 15:13. Steven Stamkos and Michael McCarron added empty-net goals.

Up next

Predators: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Avalanche: Host the Washington Capitals on Monday afternoon.

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press