Kleven, Stutzle score early as Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Kleven and Tim Stutzle both scored in the first period, and the Ottawa Senators beat Columbus 4-1 on Thursday night, snapping the Blue Jackets’ four-game winning streak.

Ridly Greig had a goal and assist, Thomas Chabot added two assists, and Stutzle also had an assist. James Reimer made 21 saves in his first win for the Senators, who had lost two straight. He signed with the team as a free agent on Jan. 12.

Sean Monahan scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped five shots for Columbus in 20 minutes before leaving the game with an illness. He was replaced in the second period by Jet Greaves, who stopped 12 shots.

Kleven put Ottawa ahead 1-0 at 3:34 of the first period, beating Merzlikins from the left circle on the Senators’ second shot of the game.

Monahan pulled Columbus even at 7:46 with his first goal in seven games, but Stutzle put Ottawa back in front 2:29 later.

After a scoreless second period, Greig gave Ottawa an insurance goal off the rush at 6:49 of the third. Brady Tkachuk added an empty-netter with 3:06 remaining.

Up next

Senators visit Nashville on Thursday.

Blue Jackets host Dallas on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press