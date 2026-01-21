Scheifele and Morrissey power Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Blues

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Josh Morrissey added a goal and two assists as Winnipeg scored three goals on 16 shots. Eric Comrie made 22 saves for Winnipeg (20-23-6), which won for the fifth time in seven games.

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer stopped 13 of 15 shots for St. Louis (19-23-8), which lost its second straight and for the fifth time in seven games.

The Jets took advantage of a four-minute high-sticking penalty to the Blues’ Nathan Walker, who clipped Winnipeg defenseman Isaak Phillips, scoring twice in a 1:33 span midway through the first period.

First, Morrissey beat Hofer on a slap shot from the blue line with Scheifele and Kyle Connor assisting at 9:52. Then, Scheifele lifted the puck over Hofer from close range, with Morrissey getting the assist, at 11:25.

The Blues had pulled to within 2-1 late in the second. With Vladislav Namestnikov serving a four-minute minor for high-sticking Jonathan Berggren, Kyrou scored past Comrie.

Scheifele put the game away with an empty-net goal with 2:23 left.

Nino Niederreiter saved a goal with about six minutes left in the first. After a shot by Cam Fowler trickled through Comrie, Niederreiter swept the puck off the goal line.

Up next

Blues: At Dallas on Friday night.

Jets: Host Florida on Thursday night.

