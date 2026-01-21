Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Scheifele and Morrissey power Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Blues

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Blues Jets Hockey

Blues Jets Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Josh Morrissey added a goal and two assists as Winnipeg scored three goals on 16 shots. Eric Comrie made 22 saves for Winnipeg (20-23-6), which won for the fifth time in seven games.

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer stopped 13 of 15 shots for St. Louis (19-23-8), which lost its second straight and for the fifth time in seven games.

The Jets took advantage of a four-minute high-sticking penalty to the Blues’ Nathan Walker, who clipped Winnipeg defenseman Isaak Phillips, scoring twice in a 1:33 span midway through the first period.

First, Morrissey beat Hofer on a slap shot from the blue line with Scheifele and Kyle Connor assisting at 9:52. Then, Scheifele lifted the puck over Hofer from close range, with Morrissey getting the assist, at 11:25.

The Blues had pulled to within 2-1 late in the second. With Vladislav Namestnikov serving a four-minute minor for high-sticking Jonathan Berggren, Kyrou scored past Comrie.

Scheifele put the game away with an empty-net goal with 2:23 left.

Nino Niederreiter saved a goal with about six minutes left in the first. After a shot by Cam Fowler trickled through Comrie, Niederreiter swept the puck off the goal line.

Up next

Blues: At Dallas on Friday night.

Jets: Host Florida on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.