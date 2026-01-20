Foligno has first NHL hat trick to double season goals total, Wild beat Maple Leafs 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Foligno had his first NHL hat trick to double his season goals total, Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Monday night.

The 34-year-old Foligno in the second period at even strength and on a power play, then into an empty net in the third.

Ryan Hartman added a goal and an assist, and Kirill Kaprizov and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber each had two assists. Hughes has two goals and 18 assists in 18 games with the Wild since being acquired from Vancouver on Dec. 12.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 27 shots. The Wild have won two straight to open a three-game trip after being swept on a three-game homestand. They beat Buffalo 5-4 in overtime Saturday.

Auston Matthews scored his 25th goal of the season and had an assist for Toronto. John Tavares and Nicholas Robertson also scored. Joseph Woll allowed five goals on 29 shots in two period. Dennis Hildeby stopped nine shots in the third.

The Maple Leafs had won seven in a row a home.

Foligno gave Minnesota a 3-1 lead at 6:53 of the second, Tarasenko followed with his second of the game at 8:24 and Foligno made it 5-1 on a power play with 46 seconds left in the period.

Up next

Wild: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl