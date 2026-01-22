Stuart Skinner stops 18 shots and helps Penguins to a 4-1 win over the Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tommy Novak and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Yegor Chinakhov and Bryan Rust also scored for Pittsburgh (24-14-11). The Penguins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and are 9-2-2 in their last 13 games. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves in his sixth win in seven starts and improved to 17-12-4. Skinner is 6-2-1 against the Flames in his career.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had an assist and extended his point streak to four games (two goals, five assists).

Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (21-24-5). Dustin Wolf had 21 stops in losing for the sixth time in seven games. He fell to 15-20-2.

The Flames have been limited to two goals in two games since Sunday’s trade that sent defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. At the time, Andersson was third on the team in scoring.

Malkin’s 11th goal at 7:49 of the first period gave the Penguins a lead they never squandered.

Calgary got on the scoreboard with three seconds left in the second period when Zach Whitecloud’s point shot deflected in off the pants of Sharangovich. Pittsburgh restored its two-goal advantage 50 seconds into the third period when Rust scored on a wraparound.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (upper body) missed his first game of the season. Jack St. Ivany took his spot and had a pair of assists as Pittsburgh avenged its 2-1 home-ice loss to the Flames 11 days ago.

The Flames’ Martin Pospisil made his season debut after being sidelined with a concussion. The 26-year-old Slovak was recalled Tuesday from the AHL after a two-game conditioning stint. With Jonathan Huberdeau (lower body) a scratch, Pospisil took his spot on the left side of Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee.

Up next

Penguins: Visit Edmonton on Thursday.

Flames: Host Washington on Friday.

