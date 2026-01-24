Skip to main content
Ducks beat Kraken 4-2 for 6th straight victory following 9-game losing streak

By AP News
Ducks Kraken Hockey

SEATTLE (AP) — Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, Lukas Dostal made 21 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory following a nine-game losing streak.

Ryan Poehling scored short-handed, Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and Pavel Mintyukov banked in a long empty-netter. The Ducks have three games left on a five-game trip they opened with a 2-1 shootout victory at NHL-leading Colorado on Wednesday night.

Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle in the third game of a six-game homestand. Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots, highlighted by a successful poke-check on Jansen Harkins’ penalty shot midway through the second.

Gauthier and Poehling gave Anaheim a 2-0 lead in the first period, with the Ducks outshooting the Kraken 13-2 in the opening 20 minutes.

Gauthier scored at 1:02. He broke down the right side, cut inside and beat Grubauer with a wrist shot.

Poehling connected with the Ducks a man down with 4:36 left. He raced down the left side and avoided Grubauer’s poke-check.

McCann got one back for Seattle at 1:55 of the second. Kreider countered on a power play 2:05 later, scoring off a rebound for his 16th of the season.

Schwartz cut it to 3-2 at 1:54 of the third, getting behind the defense to tip in Shane Wright’s feed.

Up next

Ducks: Have an Alberta back-to-back, playing at Calgary on Sunday night and Edmonton on Monday night.

Kraken: Host New Jersey on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

