myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Halliday, Cozens each score twice in Senators’ 7-1 romp over road-weary Golden Knights

By AP News
Golden Knights Senators Hockey

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Stephen Halliday had two goals and an assist, Dylan Cozens also scored twice and the Ottawa Senators routed the road-weary Vegas Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night.

Senators goalie Linus Ullmark returned to to the active roster from a personal leave, backing up Mads Sogaard. Ullmark was the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner.

Halliday scored his second and third career goals, and added the assist for a three-point game in his first season in the NHL.

Fabian Zetterlund, Jordan Spence and Nick Jensen also scored, and Brady Tkachuk had three assists. Sogaard stopped 19 shots.

Rasmus Andersson scored in third period for Vegas, making it 7-1. It was the defenseman’sfirst goal in two games with the Golden Knights following a trade with Calgary.

Vegas played for the third time in four nights. The Knights lost 4-3 at Boston on Thursday night to open a four-game trip, then topped Toronto 6-3 on Friday night.

Up next

Golden Knights: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Colorado on Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

