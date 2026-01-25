Skip to main content
Geekie scores 100th career goal, Bruins beat Canadiens 4-3

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Canadiens Bruins Hockey

BOSTON (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored his 100th career goal with 5:53 remaining to break a tie and give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Geekie’s winner, his second goal of the night, came on the power play just 12 seconds after Fraser Minten fired a backhander that beat Montreal goalie Samuel Montembeault to tie the game at 3-3.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored a goal and Charlie McAvoy had three assists for Boston, which has won 10 of its last 12 and seven straight on TD Garden ice. Jeremy Swayman had 22 saves.

Cole Caufield had his second career hat trick for Montreal while Montembeault made 17 saves. Caufield now has 29 goals this season and is the first Montreal skater to have a hat trick in Boston since 1997.

Caufield’s first goal extended his point streak to five games and came at 6:36 of the opening period. His second goal while on the power play broke a 1-1 tie in the second period and featured a one-timer from just below the left circle.

Geekie’s first goal squared it at 2-2 and marked the third of four power-play goals between the teams in the second period. David Pastrnak carved out some space before delivering a pinpoint pass that Geekie hammered home from close range.

Caufield’s third goal gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead and was a carbon copy of his second — below the circle and on point with his shot into a tight corner on the power play.

Boston was 3 for 4 on the power play while Montreal was 2 for 3 on the man advantage.

Canadiens: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Bruins: Travel to face the New York Rangers on Monday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By BRENDAN McGAIR
Associated Press

