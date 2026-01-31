Kempe scores twice, assists on game-winner as Kings down Flyers in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in regulation and assisted on a goal by Quinton Byfield in overtime to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday.

Kempe scored twice in a span of 3:38 in the first period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. After a Philadelphia rally, Kempe fed Byfield for his 10th goal of the season, a snap shot from the right circle that beat Flyers goalie Dan Vladar over his right shoulder.

Andrei Kuzmenko, who the Kings acquired from the Flyers at last season’s trade deadline, appeared to score a goal that would have extended the Los Angeles lead to 3-0 in the first period, but the Flyers challenged that the play was offside, and after review the goal came off the board.

Philadelphia rallied behind goals from Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny to force overtime.

Konecny has scored in three straight games for Philadelphia, and has registered at least one point in seven of his last eight.

He had a chance to win the game for Philadelphia in overtime, but his shot on a breakaway rang off the crossbar.

Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for Los Angeles while Vladar made 18 stops for Philadelphia, which has dropped four straight games and lost for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar returned to the lineup after missing 11 games due to a lower-body injury. Kopitar needs one point to become the 39th player in NHL history to register 1,300 points in a career.

Kings: Wrap up their five-game road trip at Carolina on Sunday.

Flyers: Host Washington on Tuesday.

