Stars win 5-4 in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead to Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen scored in the shootout and Dallas escaped with a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights after the Stars blew a three-goal lead in the third period Thursday night.

Vegas’ Mitch Marner forced overtime when he used his stick to keep the puck from leaving the offensive zone and then blasted a shot from the left point with 48.7 seconds left.

Mavrik Bourque scored twice for the Stars, who have won four of their past five games. It was the first multigoal game for Bourque, whom the Stars drafted 30th overall in 2020.

The Stars also got goals from Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston, and Jamie Benn and Sam Steel each had two assists. Jake Oettinger finished with 17 saves.

Marner and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev scored and Reilly Smith had a short-handed goal. Smith has 13 career short-handed goals for the Golden Knights, two off the franchise record set by William Karlsson.

Adin Hill had 23 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost five of six and are 1-6 in shootouts this season.

Two Stars reached career milestones, with Adam Erne playing in his 400th game and Johnston in his 300th. Johnston, who has not missed a Stars game since his NHL debut on Oct. 13, 2022, is the fourth player from the 2021 draft class to hit that mark.

Dallas scored in the opening two minutes for the third game in a row when Duchene took advantage of a vacated net to score his fourth goal in three games.

After Kolesar’s equalizer 4:07 into the second period, the Stars scored three goals — two by Bourque — before the Golden Knights rallied with three goals in the third.

Up next

Stars: Visit the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer