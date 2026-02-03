Stamkos scores twice in 3rd in Predators’ 6-5 comeback win over Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice in the third period to help the Nashville Predators rally for a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Ryan O’Reilly also scored twice and Michael McCarron and Filip Forsberg added goals for Nashville. The Predators scored five straight goals to erase a four-goal deficit and win their second straight.

Earlier Monday, Predators general manger Barry Trotz announced his impending retirement. Trotz, who succeeded inaugural general manager David Poile in July of 2023, will stay in the position until his successor can be hired.

Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and Jake Neighbours, Philip Broberg, and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis, losers of seven of eight. Joel Hofer made 22 saves, and Jorday Kyrou had three assists.

Justus Annunen stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Juuse Saros for Nashville. Saros was lifted at 3:55 of the second after allowing five goals on 21 shots.

Broberg and Parayko scored 30 seconds apart early in the second to give the Blues a 5-1 lead.

O’Reilly drew Nashville within one at 2:02 of the third, and Stamkos tied it at 7:14 when his wraparound attempt deflected off of Parayko’s skate and into the net.

Stamkos scored the winner with 9:37 to go when he tapped home a loose puck at the right post.

Nashville captain Roman Josi had a season-high four assists and Luke Evangelista tied a career high with three.

The victory was the second four-goal comeback in Predators’ history.

Up next

Blues: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

Predators: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press