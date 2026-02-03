Nylander leads the Maple Leafs to a 4-2 win over the Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — William Nylander scored on a breakaway 35 seconds into the game and added two assists that helped the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Monday night.

Matias Maccelli and defenseman Troy Stecher also scored as the Maple Leafs won their second straight following a six-game losing streak. Toronto halted an 0-5-1 slide by winning 3-2 in a shootout Saturday at Vancouver.

Bobby McMann’s empty-net goal sealed it with 25 seconds remaining. Joseph Woll made 28 saves, improving to 5-0-0 against Calgary.

Toronto has won eight in a row versus the Flames, its longest active streak against any team.

Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist for the struggling Flames, who have dropped six of seven. They snapped a five-game skid (0-3-2) with a 3-2 victory Saturday against San Jose when Farabee scored a short-handed goal to break a third-period tie.

Dustin Wolf stopped 18 shots.

Toronto moved within seven points of the Boston Bruins, who occupy the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nylander has 13 goals and 23 assists in 26 career games against Calgary, where he was born. His father, Michael, played for the Flames in the mid-1990s.

Calgary rookie defenseman Zayne Parekh was held without a point in 20:05 of ice time during his first NHL game since Nov. 7. A first-round draft pick in 2024, Parekh has been working his way back from an injury sustained at the World Junior Championship tournament, where he starred for Canada with five goals and eight assists in seven games.

Up next

Maple Leafs: At the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night to conclude a four-game trip heading into the Olympic break.

Flames: Host the Oilers on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the break.

