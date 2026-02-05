Marchand scores in shootout, Panthers beat Bruins, his former team, 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored in the fourth round of the shootout in his return to Florida’s lineup after missing two games to give the Panthers a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins, his former team, on Wednesday night.

Anton Lundell had a goal and two assists for his second three-point game of the season, while Matthew Tkachuk and Uvis Balinskis had a goal and an assist each as the Panthers ended a four-game losing streak. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Michael Eyssimont scored twice for the Bruins, who have lost two straight games in Florida in a shootout, including Sunday’s NHL Stadium Series game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mark Kastelic and Casey Mittelstadt also had goals and Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves.

The Panthers trailed 2-1 after the first period despite taking the lead on a goal from Eetu Luostarinen at 4:22.

Eyssimont scored a pair of goals on breakaways — including one when he came racing out of the penalty box and got Bobrovsky to go down, leaving the net open enough for him to be able to tuck the puck in.

Florida scored three goals on special teams in the second, two on the power play and one short-handed.

Balinskis tied the score 30 seconds into the period. Tkachuk made it 3-2 at 2:22 on a power-play goal and the Panthers made it 4-2 with 1:27 remaining in the second, Sam Reinhart feeding Lundell off the rush while Florida was killing off a penalty.

Boston pulled within one at 4-3 in third on Kastelic’s goal and tied it when Mittelstadt collected a rebound off a David Pastrnak shot and lifted the puck over Bobrovsky with 9:30 remaining while on the power play.

Boston went 1 for 7 on the power play.

Up next

Bruins: Host Columbus on Feb. 26.

Panthers: Visit Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

