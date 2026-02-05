Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
45.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Shane Wright’s 2 goals lead Kraken to 4-2 victory over Kings

By AP News
Kraken Kings Hockey

Kraken Kings Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shane Wright scored twice to lead the Seattle Kraken to a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson also scored and Chandler Stephenson and Frederick Gaudreau each had two assists for the Kraken, who have won five of their last six games. Joey Daccord made 25 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored both of Los Angeles’ goals and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 7:42 of the first period when Kuzmenko scored on the power play.

Wright tied it at 1 at 9:16 on a backhander for his first goal of the game and Larsson put Seattle up 2-1 at 10:14 on a one-timer. Dunn made it 3-1 on the power play at 15:21.

Kuzmenko cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 10:27 of the second period, but Wright gave the Kraken a two-goal lead again with a power-play score at 5:50 of the third.

Up next

Kraken: Visit Dallas on Feb. 25.

Kings: Visit Vegas on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.