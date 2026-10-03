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Ducks open the season with a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights

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By AP News
Ducks Golden Knights Hockey

Ducks Golden Knights Hockey

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LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist, Lukas Dostal made 27 saves and the Anaheim Ducks opened the season by holding off the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night.

The teams met last season in the second round of the playoffs, with Vegas winning in six games and going on to win the Western Conference. The Golden Knights opened Tuesday night at home with a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

Carlson set up Beckett Sennecke’s goal with eight seconds left in the first period, then scored at 7:03 of the second to cap a three-goal burst for a 4-0 lead. Alex Killorn and Jeff Malott also scored.

Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl and Braeden Bowman scored for Vegas in the third period, with Bowman connecting with 2:50 left. Hertl struck on a power play.

Carter Hart stopped 16 shots for the Golden Knights.

Up next

Ducks: Host Florida on Sunday.

Golden Knights: At Vancouver on Sunday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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