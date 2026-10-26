Jason Robertson scores twice to help the Stars beat the Islanders 6-3

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice and the Dallas Stars had a three-goal third period in a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Robertson’s breakaway at 9:45 of the third period came five minutes after Wyatt Johnston’s tiebreaker. Mikko Rantanen added a goal four minutes after Robertson with his team-high sixth goal of the season.

Tyler Seguin and Justin Hryckowian also scored for the Stars, who have won five consecutive games. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Kyle Palmieri and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders, who erased three one-goal deficits only to lose two straight (0-1-1) for the first time this season. Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots allowing a season high in goals.

Johnston scored from the slot 4:10 into the final period on a feed from Nils Lundqvist. After scoring a career-most 45 goals last season, Johnston has goals in consecutive games after going goalless in his first seven outings.

Sunday marked the Dallas return of Pete DeBoer, who took over the Islanders with four games to play last season. DeBoer was fired by the Stars in June 2025 after losing in the conference finals in each of his three Dallas seasons.

The Stars have 20 straight penalty kills through its last five games, three on Sunday.

The game was Dallas’ third in a six-game homestand and began a three-game Central Division trip for New York.

Hryckowian’s younger brother, Dylan, and fellow forward Matthew Seminoff made their NHL debuts on Dallas’ fourth line. The brothers were in the starting lineup.

Up next

Islanders: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Stars: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night

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