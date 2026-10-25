Kaprizov scores early as Wild defeat Kraken 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored 26 seconds into the game and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Saturday night.

Blake Coleman scored twice and Olli Maatta and Joel Eriksson Ek scored 1:27 apart to help the Wild (7-3-2) return to the win column after consecutive losses. Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves in his 11th start of the season.

Berkly Catton had the only goal for the Kraken (7-4-1). Joey Daccord stopped 31 shots in his fourth consecutive start conceding at least three goals.

Kaprizov scored on a breakaway, lifting a backhand shot over a sprawling Daccord. It was his 12th goal in as many games so far this season, moving him into a tie with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead.

Michael McCarron tripped Catton, who scored on the ensuing power play with 9:47 remaining in the first period. From the blue line, Brandon Montour passed to Kaapo Kakko positioned netside, who quickly moved the puck across the ice to Catton, who beat Wallstedt high glove-side.

It was the sixth power play given up by Minnesota in its last three games.

Coleman scored 2:11 into the second period to give his team the lead. He fell onto and flattened Daccord while trying to play the puck, taking a goaltender interference penalty as the first period expired. Seattle failed to convert on the man-advantage, played in full in the second period, and Coleman scored on a breakaway as soon as he exited the penalty box.

Maatta scored from 55 feet away with 8:27 remaining in the second period and Eriksson Ek cashed in on a rebound with seven minutes left.

Seattle pulled Daccord for an extra attacker with 7:05 to go, and Coleman scored an empty-netter with 3:36 remaining.

Up next

Kraken: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

Wild: Visit Vancouver on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ALLYSON BALLARD

Associated Press